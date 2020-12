PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- For the first time in four years, Morton's Brandi Bisping played a game in central Illinois… leading her Milwaukee team to a win over Bradley Saturday.

"This is definetly not the homecoming that I thought it was going to be," Bisping said. "But I know that I have an amazing support system around me in Morton and they made me who I am. This, whether it was going to be good or going to be bad, it was going to be 100 percent effort and it was going to be for them."