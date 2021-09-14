Spack Could Break ISU Career Wins Record at Eastern Illinois Saturday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Perhaps it’s perfect.

Brock Spack is one win away from becoming Illinois State football’s all-time wins leader. He could break the record Saturday at Eastern Illinois, a school that helped launch his career when he was an assistant in 1986.

Local players on the ISU roster hope to be a part of the record this weekend.

“I’ve grown the past four years with Coach Spack. Being at his side (Saturday), it would be great to see him all-time winningest coach at ISU,” said defensive back Luke Bennyhoff of Dunlap. “Being here as a senior it would also be a great win against Eastern Illinois.”

Spack is in his 13th season with the Redbirds. His 86 wins is currently tied with Edwin Struck, who coached ISU from 1945-64.

“It’s awesome. It would be really big from the program,” said offensive lineman Peter Bussone, a Normal Community High School grad. “It’s a good sense of pride for all of us, especially the guys who’ve been here a while. Guys will come in and see we can do a lot.”