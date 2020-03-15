SPHL Cancels 2019-20 Season

PEORIA, Ill. — The Southern Professional Hockey League announces Sunday that the rest of the hockey season will be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SPHL initially suspended the season on Thursday, but in a press release today, the league ends the rest of the season.

SPHL Commishioner Doug Price released a statement Sunday:

The Decision made to cancel the remainder of the regular season and playoffs was extremely difficult. Difficult in the fact that it brings a premature end to what was shaping up to be a tremendous and potentially historic finish to the season. Two teams were tied for first place, two points separated third through sixth place and one point separated the final four teams. We were all very excited for the last several weeks of hockey. But what was not difficult was knowing it was absolutely the responsible decision. It was a decision for our players, coaches and game officials. It was a decision for our fans, team staff and arena personnel. What we are all facing right now is bigger than the SPHL, bigger than hockey and bigger than sports. – SPHL Commissioner Doug Price

