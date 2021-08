EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria's mayor John Kahl is addressing his Thursday night Facebook post where he announced the city will not enforce Governor J.B. Pritzker’s upcoming indoor mask mandate.

Pritzker announced, Thursday morning, beginning Monday all Illinoisans two years old and older will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. He cited the state's increasing COVID-19 cases as well as the rapidly spreading Delta variant as reasons for the order.