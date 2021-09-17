Sports Extra OT: Mid-Illini, Big Twelve, HOI Showdown

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton hands Pekin it’s first loss of the season thanks to some terrific defense in the second half. Morton beats Pekin 20-13. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap overcame a 14 point defecit and used a late touchdown to beat Washington 21-17. Metamora improves to 4-0 on the season with a big win at Limestone, while Canton beat East Peoria.

In the Big Twelve Conference, Normal West beat Bloomington, and in a matchup of 3-0 teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference, Tri-Valley shutout Tremont 35-0.

Enjoy the highlights!