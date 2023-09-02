PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Washington falls to Kankakee at home 7-3.
Normal West beats Bloomington 35-14 to move to 2-0.
Normal Community beats Champaign Central 57-6 and they are now 2-0.
Pekin lost to Belleville East 34-14.
Dunlap is 2-0 after beating Rock Island 21-7.
East Peoria beat Aurora Central Catholic 57-20.
Limestone lost to Galesburg 41-7
Manual lost to Champaign Centennial 35-8.
U-High lost to SHG 35-17 on the road.
El Paso-Gridley beat Fieldcrest 42-8.
Dee-Mack beat GCMS 16-0 to move to 2-0 for the first time in 6 years.
Ridgeview-Lexington lost to Rockridge 39-32, nearly coming back from a 23-point halftime defecit.
Central Catholic won 56-0 over Rantoul.
IVC lost to Monticello 52-13.
Elmwood-Brimfield lost to Illini West 34-14.
Farmington beat West Hancock 45-20.
Princeville beat Havana 36-14.
Enjoy the highlights.