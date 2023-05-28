CHARLESTON, Illinois (WMBD) – One of the brightest spots outside of gold medals at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Championships was a show of sportsmanship between two Central Illinois athletes.

Normal Community’s Chris Taylor missed his last high jump attempt in the 3A competition, which would’ve clinched the state title for him if he cleared the bar. He lay on the mat devastated after the loss.

Bloomington High’s Adam Beasley came to comfort Taylor, telling him “You’re still a champion.” The two Big 12 Conference athletes would then walk to the medal stand together.

Adam came over and just eased my mind. I was able to walk over. I;’m grateful for him and I’m really excited for his future. Chris Taylor

We all look up to you bro we love you Chris. And we love what you do for us. So it’s like just keep your head up That’s all that was going through my head. I was excited for him I was happy for him. That’s my guy. We all Big 12 at the end of the day. So it’s really no coimpetition there’s no hate, it’s all love. Adam Beasley

Taylor also gave up walking at graduation so he could compete, but was able to hold up his diploma at the podium

In the 2A high jump, Metamora’s Drew Tucker walked away with the title after winning state in basketball just a few months ago.

But he also stole the show with his footwear. He wore special SpongeBob socks for the entire meet.

Drew said he doesn’t even know how he got them but said he had a good feeling.

I don’t know. I saw them and said I gotta wear them for a meet. Perfect meet would be state so pulled them out. I kinda just found them in my drawer and wore them Drew Tucker

IVC’S David Russell finished high in both his events, runner-up in 2A discus and 4th in shotput.

Even though he was hoping to walk away with at least one state title, he made sure to thank his family for being with him every step of the way.

My parents support means the world to me, just being there throughout everything. Even last year with some troubles. Be grateful for what’s happened. Shouldn’t hang my head. Have my chin up. I’ve had a good career. David Russell

Eureka’s Charlie Bardwell, an excellent middle distance runner for the Hornets, did not end his career the way he was hoping.

He anchored the 4×800 relay to a runner-up finish. In the 800 he was a favorite for the gold, but he would trip and fall during the first lap, ending his hopes for medal contention.

Charlie was classy to the end and showed his love for the Hornets.

Not how I wanted to end it obviously but you know just grateful I was able to compete here. This school is amazing. God’s blessed me just to be in this community. My teammates are amazing we’re all really good friends. It’s awesome being able to experience it. I couldn’t imagine being on a different team Charlie Bardwell

Bardwell will now run at Olivet University