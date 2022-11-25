CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley’s quest for a state football championship fell just short Friday.

Decatur St. Teresa edged Tri-Valley, 29-22, in the class 2A state title game at Memorial Stadium. The win gives St. Teresa its first state football title since 1979.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on two fourth-down conversions in the second half. One on a Christian Harper 72-yard run in the third quarter and the other on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Joe Brummer to Billy Guyse with 6:06 to play in the game to give St. Teresa the 29-22 lead.

Tri-Valley senior running back Blake Regenold set a state championship game record with 43 carries. He rushed for 215 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

This story will be updated.