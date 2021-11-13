State Quarterfinal Football Recap for Nov. 13, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three are high school football teams have advanced to the state semifinals in their classes.

Morton beat Mahomet-Seymour, 40-28, to advance in the class 5A playoffs. Seth Glatz, who rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns in the win, will lead the Potters to Kankakee next week

Tri-Valley beat Farmington, 34-12, in a battle of unbeaten teams in class 2A. The Vikings advance to play Wilmington in the state semifinals.

Colfax-Ridgeview won its fifth straight game, a 51-12 decision over top-seeded Abingdon-Avon. The Mustangs will play at Lena-Winslow in the state semifinals.

Washington’s season came to an end in the 6A playoffs as Crete-Monee beat the Panthers, 53-24.