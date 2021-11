PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington play for a spot in the state football championship games Saturday.

In Class 5A, Morton travels to top ranked Kankakee. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 2A, Tri-Valley is on the road at Wilmington. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington plays at Lena-Winslow. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Saturday.