PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pontiac Indians are at state for the first time in their softball program history.

Led by a freshman pitcher, not many people would have predicted the Indians would be in Peoria in June. But perhaps Pontiac did.

“We’ve talked all year about playing Pontiac softball. And right now we are playing our best Pontiac softball,” said coach Nicole Hayner. “

Pontiac (27-7-1) takes a season-high ten game win streak into Friday’s class 2A state semifinal against defending champion Rockridge at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

“You look back at the beginning of the year, we were still shifting girls around and determining who we were,” Hayner said. “That’s exactly what we are now.”

Top-ranked Rockridge has won 63 straight games, dating back to the third place game of the 2019 state tournament.

“We are pretty confident right now. We are excited to play Rockridge and I think it’s time to end their streak,” said Elena Krause, Pontiac’s freshman pitcher who is 15-3 with 226 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game,” said Krause.

In class 1A, Illini Bluffs returns to Peoria to defend its 2021 state title. The Tigers (18-2) are at state for the third consecutive season.

And seniors Kierston McCoy, Kristen Graham and Tinley Beecham are making a fifth straight appearance at state dating back to junior high.

“I don’t even have words for it,” said McCoy, the Tigers’ top pitcher. “Five times in a row going to state. And two more games in this IB uniform. I’m so excited.”

Illini Bluffs plays Newark in the 1A state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.