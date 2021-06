CHARLESTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington Cornerstone Academy junior Ridge Willard won his school’s first state championship by capturing the pole vault title at the class 1A state track title at O’Brien Field on Thursday.

Williard’s brother Quinn took second in the 400 meters. Tri-Valley’s Luke Myszka finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300.

The class 2A state track meet is Friday.