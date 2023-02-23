PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the weekend girls wrestlers around the state have been waiting for.

They are coming to Bloomington for the Illinois High School Association state championship meet. Girls wrestling, the fastest growing high school sports in Illinois, is in its second year as an IHSA sport.

“It’s amazing seeing this sport blow up,” said East Peoria junior Bailey Lusch, a state qualifier for the second straight year. “We have over a thousand more girls that we had last year. Seeing girls finally (wrestling), is amazing to me.”

The top boys swimmers and divers are heading north to Westmont for the IHSA state finals. Normal Community is coming off an impressive win in the Pekin sectional Saturday.

“It’s really special. I want to make sure my team and everyone going with me is doing the best they can,” said NCHS senior Josh Fujimoto “I hope we can all finish as high and swim as well as we can.”