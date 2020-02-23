State Wrestling Roundup

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Four WMBD area wrestlers won individual state championships Saturday at the state finals at the State Farm Center.
Washington’s Kannon Webster (106 pounds) and Brody Norman (132 pounds), Notre Dame’s Tristen Daugherty (126 pounds) and Prairie Central’s Logan Deacetis win state championships.
Five area wrestlers earn second place finishes, including: Washington’s Joey Cape, Bloomington’s Ryan Gardner, Prairie Central’s Brandon Hoselton, East Peoria’s Caleb Collins and Pekin’s Jared Dowell.