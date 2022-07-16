PEORIA, IL – Peoria pitchers Wilfredo Pereira and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson combined to go the distance tonight as they limited the South Bend Cubs to just four hits in a 3-2 win Saturday. With the victory, Peoria picked up their second in a row and will have a chance to earn a series split with a win tomorrow.

Pereira worked a speedy top of the first to open the ballgame by getting the Cubs in order, ending a streak of four consecutive games in which the visitors plated a run in the first frame. Prior to tonight, South Bend had recorded 13 runs in inning number one across the first four contests of the series.

After breezing through his first trip around the Cubs order, Jordan Nwogu did not miss in his second opportunity to face Pereira. His solo home run to led off the fourth frame to put South Bend on the board first for the fifth time in five days, 1-0.

Although Peoria did not score in their half of the fourth, an injury to South Bend starter Daniel Palencia while fielding a soft tapper up the first base line forced him to leave the contest early after working through just 3.1 innings.

In the fifth, the Chiefs answered the bell offensively and got to Cubs reliever Gabriel Jaramillo. On the ninth pitch of his AB, Noah Mendlinger put a charge into one for his second home run of the season. With the contest knotted at one and the ballpark buzzing, Peoria notched a pair of singles to set up the hottest hitter in the lineup, LJ Jones. The Peoria slugger sliced one into the gap in right center that rolled all the way to the wall, scoring both Todd Lott and Brady Whalen. For the second night in a row, a pair of Jones RBI’s had given the Chiefs a fifth inning lead.

Now with a cushion of two and the score 3-1, Pereira worked into the seventh before running into a roadblock. A second solo blast, this time from Fabian Pertuz, cut the Chiefs lead to one, and a base hit later in the inning signaled the end of the night for the right-hander.

Peoria turned the game over to Nick Trogrlic-Iverson who recorded the final out in the seventh and was helped out by a double play ball to skip through the eighth. In the ninth, Trogrlic-Iverson got South Bend to go down quietly, earning the save and closing out another Chiefs triumph.

The win lifts Peoria to 35-51 overall and 7-13 in the latter half of the 2022 campaign. Dionys Rodriguez makes his second start of the week for the Chiefs, and Luis Devers will toss for South Bend in a spot start. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.