Steamboat Classic Canceled for 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Steamboat Classic is offically out of steam.

Initially postponed, the Steamboat Classic is now canceled as another victim of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Illinois Valley Striders announced Tuesday the 47th running of the Steamboat Classic, which had moved from its traditional Father’s Day weekend spot to Labor Day Weekend, is canceled due health and safety concerns.

“We’ve been monitoring the latest information from local and state health officials, but we can’t guarantee that it will be safe to gather a large crowd of runners and walkers in early September,” said race director Philip Lockwood. “Given this uncertainty, we don’t believe it is feasible to host our event this year. We know the Steamboat Classic is a tradition for our participants, volunteers, sponsors and community. Hence, we delayed making this difficult decision as long as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

The Steamboat Classic offers a four-mile run, a 15 kilometer (9.3 miles) run along with a one mile “Fun Run/Walk” through the streets of downtown Peoria. The 2021 Steamboat Classic is scheduled for June 19.