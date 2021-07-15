Steelers Rookie Hosts His First Youth Football Camp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/.WYZZ) — He is getting ready to report for his first NFL training camp.

But Kendrick Green needed to make a stop in his hometown. He hosted his first youth football camp on Thursday, just a week before he’ll report to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

“Being a kid, I went to (former NBA player) Shaun Livingston’s camp when I thought I was going to be a point guard.,” Green said of another Peoria High School grad. “I was thinking one day I could be in his shoes. Now here we are, this is year one but we’re going to build it each and every year.”

Roughly 75 boys and girls came to the camp at Peoria High. Green, the former All-American offensive lineman at the University of Illinois, wants to make the camp an annual summer tradition.

“The biggest thing is, I am giving kids a chance to get out and get active. And try to fall in love with the game of football,” Green said. “Keep building that football culture around Peoria.”

Green will compete for the starting center’s spot on the Steeler’s offensive line.