PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Summer is about to heat up.

But it can’t be as hot as Aaliyah Guyton is right now. The Peoria High senior continues to light up the recruiting trail after a big spring with her AAU team, Mac Irvin Fire.

“I’m very excited about how things are going, honestly, it’s motivation for me to just keep going,” Guyton said as her Peoria High team prepared to play in the ICC summer league on Wednesday.

Since leading the Lions to a third place finish in the class 3A state basketball tournament, the 5-foot-7 guard has seen her stock rise in recruiting rankings.

Prepgirlshoops.com has Guyton ranked as the No. 1 player in Illinois in the class of 2024. And ESPN has Guyton ranked No. 60 overall nationally.

She’s trying to stay level-headed.

“It’s nice. Not necessarily to see my name in the rankings but just my improvement and see where I need to improve,” Guyton said.

In the past month, Wisconsin and Pitt have offered scholarships. Guyton, who averaged 21.5 points and 3.3 assists as a junior, already has offers from Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan State and Missouri among others.

She hopes to trim that list to some finalists as she moves closer to signing day in November.

“I do have a timeline but I’m taking my time,” Guyton said. “I know I have to narrow it down at some point.”