Styles Studio Fitness brings one of a kind workout experience to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A new fitness studio is bringing a unique workout experience to Peoria.

Styles Studio Fitness has everything from immersive cycling to yoga to strength and cardio all in one place.

Just a few weeks into the New Year, it’s a great option for people looking to get back into their resolution or to stay on track.

The studio has four different boutique workout options along with a traditional gym floor.

“We say never be bored again because that’s what we’re about. We’ve got something for everybody and you can do something different every day,” said Carrie Kepple, one of the owners.

One of the focal points of the studio is “The Chain.” It’s one of eight immersive cycling experiences in the world and Kepple says it’s so distracting that people don’t realize how much they’re working.

There are over 350 classes a week and each one is led by an in-person or virtual instructor. All of the workouts can be catered to each person’s abilities.

Kepple says the sense of community in group classes helps people looking to get fit in the New Year stay accountable.

“The group effect, the community effect really helps. It really holds you accountable to getting to the gym. It also gives you an encouraging environment where other people are in the same boat with you and want to help you and want to push you to keep living your very best life,” said Kepple.