Summer at ICC Buzzing Again

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No camp, no summer league, no fun.

That was a way to describe last summer. Illinois Central College is typically buzzing with youth sports activity in the summer but not last year.

The typically-busy CougarPlex was quiet. In fact, it was closed due to the pandemic.

“Compared to where we were last year, (when we were) trying to figure out if we could even do camps, we were told we couldn’t,” said ICC men’s basketball coach Tony Wysinger at his camp last week. “This is great. We are now able to work with our young guys that are interested in basketball.”

This summer things are a little bit more normal. In June the CougarPlex has played host to youth basketball camps, a volleyball camp and ICC’s 18-team summer league for high school girls basketball teams.

“Just to have laughter and bouncing basketballs and whistles,” said ICC women’s basketball coach Karrie Redeker. “Now we have fans in here. I think everyone is just having a great time.”

The ICC summer league, which runs Wednesday nights in June, concludes this week.