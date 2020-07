PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The holiday weekend got off to a good start for a pair of area summer travel teams on Friday.

The Peoria Merchants on their home opener, 5-4, over the Rock Island Independents at Notre Dame High School. The Peoria-based collegiate baseball team is 1-1 on the season.

And the Peoria Sluggers 18U softball team won two of its three games it played in an Independence Day tournament at the Louisville Slugger Complex.