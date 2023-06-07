PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The jury is still out on how good Metamora will be this basketball season.

But the early returns says the Redbirds are still very good.

“Obviously we’re not supposed to be as good as last year but we came out 4-1,” senior Tyler Mason said after Metamora played in the Richwoods Shootout over the weekend. “We’re better than some people thought we’d be.”

After graduating three senior starters from the class 3A state title team, Metamora played its first games since March last weekend. They played without Ethan Kizer, Tyson Swanson and Drew Tucker who have all graduated.

They went 3-0 on their first day in Peoria, before going 1-1 on Sunday and being eliminated defending class 4A state champ Moline.

“It’s not about the wins and losses as much as it is about getting better,” said Metamora senior Luke Hopp. “We’re making steps to make sure we improve every game.”

Mason and Hopp are returning starters for Metamora. Matthew Zobrist was typically first off the bench for the Redbirds last year but is poised to move into the starting lineup this season.

“I think we’ll be fine. I think we’ll be really good honestly,” Zobrist said. “We’re losing a bunch of people but it doesn’t matter. We’ve got a new team, new people.”

It may be a different-looking team with some newer faces but the attitude is the same. The Redbirds know they’ll have to be at their best because everyone wants to take a shot at the state champ.

Even in the summer.

“We’ve got a target on our back coming off a state championship. Whoever beats us, it’ll be their state championship,” Mason said. “It’s a good feeling knowing people want to beat us. Not Morton, not Washington, they want to beat Metamora.”