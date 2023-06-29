BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — You might think June is the slowest time of the year for an athlete like CJ Troxell, who plays spring and winter sports in high school.

Think again.

“The fact June is so busy, keeps me up, keeps me moving, keeps my summer fun,” Troxell said.

The senior-to-be at Brimfield has a schedule filled with sports. Just how she wants it.

“She has softball on the weekends and basketball at least three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Brimfield girls basketball coach Josh McKown. “Plus some open gyms (on Monday and Friday) and softball hitting. And she works on top of that.”

The two-sport standout estimates she’s played a roughly 45 games in the month of June as a forward with her high school basketball team in summer leagues and as a catcher on her travel softball team.

Troxell says there hasn’t been a day during the month when she didn’t have sports on her schedule.

“The challenge for me is to do both as much as I can,” said Troxell. “If I have to play basketball and softball on the same day, I will.”

It’s the kind of schedule many multi-sport high school athletes face these days. And while some people look at her schedule and say Troxell is crazy, she prefers to use the term ‘blessed.’

“I use the word blessed because some people can’t play or don’t have the ability to play. I love playing sports. All my friends are from sports,” said Troxell. “I feel blessed because it’s what I love to do. I wouldn’t know what to do without sports.”

Her summer basketball responsibilities end in June but her softball schedule will run through July. She’s kept a nearly perfect attendance record for her teams this summer.

Nearly perfect.

“I missed my first basketball game of the summer this week when I went to a concert,” Troxell said with a smile. “I just had to.”