Summer Workouts Have Different Feel at Area High Schools

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No doubt about it.

This summer’s voluntary workouts at have a different feel to them.

It starts with coaches taking the temperatures of every player and screening them for symptoms of sickness.

“We took all their temperatures,” Dunlap football Brett Cazalet said as he opened summer workouts on Wednesday morning. “Once we got all that data and made sure that everything was up to par, then they were able to join in the workout.”

After spring sports were canceled when the coronavirus outbreak first started, the Illinois High School Association allowed voluntary summer workouts to begin this week. There are strict guidelines each school must take in getting their coaches and athletes back together after a 90-day hiatus.

“This morning they had to show up in masks,” coach Mike Bare said of his Notre Dame soccer players. “We took their temperatures. We did a symptoms check. they couldn’t remove their masks until they passed a symptoms check. At that time we are trying to keep everyone socially distant through the entire training session.”

Teams are allowed a three-hour daily practice session with players split into ten-person groupings. Athletes and staff are sanitizing shared equipment, such as weights, after each use.

“The assistant coaches are doing a great job taking the guys on to the field,” said Peoria High School football coach Tim Thornton as he was overseeing his team’s health screenings.” I’m just trying to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. We are going to see if we can make the most out of the situation we’re put in.”