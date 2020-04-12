Sunday Morning League Film Free To Watch in April

PEORIA, Ill. — Craving some local baseball action during the stay at home order? A local documentary titled “There Will Be Baseball” is free to watch until the end of April.

The film chronicles the 105 year history of the Peoria Sunday Morning League, the oldest amatuer baseball league in the United States. The documentary was created in 2015 by Chris Zobac at Three21 Studios.

Attached below is the link to the website that streams the film: https://www.reelhouse.org/three21studios/there-will-be-baseball/?fbclid=IwAR3EoP8WxvwFW5MZgu2jpLlg-SNpHedXUP_VJZ4tFkC7go7U882Lug06xUA

Once you enter the website, select the option “Rent” and then enter the code “PLAYBALL” to watch the documentart for free.