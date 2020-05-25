Sunday Morning League Prepares For Season

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first sporting event in central Illinois in several months took place sunday in East Peoria.

The Peoria Sunday Morning League held tryouts and a draft for its 105th season of play Sunday morning.

The Peoria Sunday Morning League is ready to bring baseball back, but is keeping player safety its number one priority.

League president Tim Cundiff says they will have health checks and social distancing measures in place for the entire season.

Interest in the Peoria Sunday Morning League is sky high. With two new expansion teams set to join this year, most of which are full of high school and college players. The first game of the season will be June 7. Fans will not be allowed to attend.