Super-Sectional Monday Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area high school teams punched tickets to the state final four Monday night.

Washington baseball beat Geneseo 7-2 behind home runs from Gus Lucas and Josh Heyder. The Panthers advance to the Class 3A state semifinals, where they will play Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge Thursday at 10 a.m. in Schaumburg.

Normal U-High baseball scores 8 runs in the second inning and got a complete game from Jake Swartz on the bump en route to a 9-2 victory over Ottawa-Marquette. U-High advances to the Class 2A state semifinals, where they will face off with Freeburg on Friday at Duffy Bass Field in Normal at 1 p.m.

In softball, Illini Bluffs is returning to the state finals for a second consecutive season. The Tigers defeat Christ of Our Rock Luthern 8-0 Monday night. Illini Bluffs will play Orangeville in the Class 1A state semifinal Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex.

Meanwhile, the season came to an end for Washington, U-High and Williamsfield softball, plus Notre Dame and U-High girls soccer.

Enjoy the baseball, softball and girls soccer super-sectional highlights!