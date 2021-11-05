Super-Sectional Volleyball Highlights for Oct. 5, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West wins a Class 3A Super-Sectional championship with a straight sets win over Taylorville Friday night.

The Wildcats advance to the state final four where they will play Belvidere North in a semifinal match next Friday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

Elsewhere, Metamora lost a heartbreaking three-set marathon against Joliet Catholic in a Class 3A Super-Sectional, while IVC’s great season also came to an end in a straight-sets loss to Chicago Catholic in a Class 2A Super-Sectional.

Enjoy the highlights!