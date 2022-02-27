PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Supersectional Monday in girls basketball could turn into a state final four berth for five area teams.

In Class 3A, Morton will play for a supersectional title vs. Chicago Heights Marian Monday night at 7 p.m. in Streator.

In Class 2A, it’s U-High vs. Quincy Notre Dame Monday night at 7 p.m. in Beardstown. In a different 2A supersectional, Fieldcrest faces off against Chicago Noble-Butler at 7 p.m. at Morton College in Cicero.

In Class 1A, it’s a battle of the No. 1 state ranked Brimfield Indians and No. 2 state ranked Okawville Rockets. That game will be played at 7 p.m. at Brown County High School.

Also in 1A, Ridgeview battles at supersectional host Serena for a spot at Redbird Arena and the state final four. That game is also a 7 p.m. tipoff.