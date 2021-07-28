Syracuse Alumni Stop Always A Brave in TBT Illinois Regional, 69-54

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chris McCullough scored 19 points to lead Boeheim’s Army to a 69-54 win over Always A Brave in the third round of The Basketball Tournament at Carver Arena on Wednesday.

The win sends the team of Syracuse University alumni to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio next week. Boeheim’s Army built a 17-point second quarter lead and led by double digits most of the rest of the game.

Darrell Brown, Jr. scored 16 to lead Always A Brave, which was playing on its home floor and had a large fan following in the stands. Marcellus Sommerville and Max Bielfeldt scored 10 points each for the Bradley University alumni team.

Golden Eagles, the defending TBT champion comprised of Marquette University alumni, also advanced out of the Illinois regional with an 88-75 win over Autism Army on Wednesday. Golden Eagles and Boeheim’s Army are among the eight teams still alive for the million dollar prize which goes to the winning team in the single-elimination summer basketball tournament.