PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomore Ville Tahvanainen scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Bradley to an 83-60 win over Jackson State at Carver Arena on Thursday.

Bradley (5-2) was playing in its first game since taking a week of to take final exams. Tahvanainen’s 19 points were a career best and his seven rebounds matched a career high.

The Braves, who led wire to wire in the game, got 16 points each from Terry Nolan Jr. and Ja’Shon Henry.