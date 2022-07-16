PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Team Tazwood handily won the Better Ball competition 5-1 over Team Peoria during Day 1 of the Junior River Cup Championship.

At the Par 3, 9th, Carter Stevenson chipped a ball just short of the green to lie up beautifully next to the hole. He had an easy birdie to win the hole for Team Tazwood.

On the long Par 5, 13th, Tyler Young put an approach shot from the bottom of the hill to a near-perfect lie on the green. Team Tazwood won that hole easily. Young and his partner Harrison Brooks would win their pairing on the next hole.

On the 14th, Jack Coulter, in the 12-13 age division for Team Peoria, holed in a putt to give his team the point for the hole.

Below is a list of pairing results from Day 1:

10:00 JACK COULTER/GAVIN SPOHN V. COLIN KEMP/AIDAN FOSTER 4&3

10:10 ELI RAMSEY/DREW GAMA V. OWEN GRUDEN/CONNOR WATSON 9&8

10:20 EVAN SCHROEDER/DREW KISER V. TYLER YOUNG/HARRISON BROOKS 5&4

10:30 EVAN GERHKE/TANNER WAKE 2&1 V. BRADY GRUDEN/TROY REISER

10:40 BROCK BROWN/LUKE MARKLEY V. TYLER PICKEN/BROCK TAYLOR 2up

10:50 QUINN COX/BRADLEY SCHIFELING V. CARTER STEVENSON/JAROD ODERWALD 2&1