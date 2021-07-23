TBT Highlights Big Basketball Week in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria is known as a basketball town.

Even in July.

The Basketball Tournament comes to Peoria on Saturday with 16 teams vying to advance out of the Illinois Regional. Among them are Bradley’s alumni basketball team “Always a Brave,” Illinois’ alumni squad “House of ‘Paign” and the Peoria All-Stars.

Second-seeded “House of ‘Paign” opens TBT play with a 1 p.m. game against “Always a Brave” opens Jackson UnderDawgs Saturday. “Always A Brave,” seeded seventh, plays Hoopville Warriors out of Chicago at 6 p.m.

The Peoria All-Stars, making a fifth straight TBT appearance, play Sunday at 2 p.m. All of the Peoria games are played at Carver Arena.