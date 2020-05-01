Teachers Surprise Elementary School Runners at Home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Running for the border must have been fun.

But the reward may have been more fun.

Middle schoolers at Peoria Christian School were surprised when teachers showed up at the foot of their driveways Thursday. The physical education teachers launched t-shirts at the students as a reward for their running skills.

PCS has a ‘Run For The Border’ promotion at school. Students are encouraged to run and their miles are logged.

The goal is to reach reach mileage that would equal the distance it takes to get from Peoria to the Illinois state border. The students blew that away.

“Collectively, you look at what these middle schools kids have run and it’s well over 7,000 miles,” said PCS physical education teach Fred Fox. “I was trying to figure out where that would be, like New Delhi, India or something.”

So teachers rewarded those runners with t-shirts while honoring social distancing . They home delivered the prizes by driving to homes in a school bus and using a sling shot to launch the shirts from the street to waiting students.