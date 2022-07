PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Team Tazwood cruised its way to a 13-5 win over Team Peoria at the 2022 Junior River Cup Championship.

The event was held at Country Club of Peoria. Best Ball matchups were played Saturday with singles on Sunday. Tazwood won Best Ball 5-1 and the singles portion 8-4.

Below is a list of results from the past two days:

2022 Best Ball match play

10:00 JACK COULTER/GAVIN SPOHN V. COLIN KEMP/AIDAN FOSTER 4&3

10:10 ELI RAMSEY/DREW GAMA V. OWEN GRUDEN/CONNOR WATSON 9&8

10:20 EVAN SCHROEDER/DREW KISER V. TYLER YOUNG/HARRISON BROOKS 5&4

10:30 EVAN GERHKE/TANNER WAKE 2&1 V. BRADY GRUDEN/TROY REISER

10:40 BROCK BROWN/LUKE MARKLEY V. TYLER PICKEN/BROCK TAYLOR 2up

10:50 QUINN COX/BRADLEY SCHIFELING V. CARTER STEVENSON/JAROD ODERWALD 2&1

Tazwood leads 5-1 after day one

Sunday July 17, 2022 Single Match Play

10:00 GAVIN SPOHN V. AIDAN FOSTER 2up

10:00 JACK COULTER 2&1 V. COLIN KEMP

10:10 DREW GAMA V. CONNOR WATSON 2up

10:10 ELI RAMSEY V. OWEN GRUDEN 8&7

10:20 DREW KISER V. TYLER YOUNG 4&3

10:20 EVAN SCHROEDER V. HARRISON BROOKS 3&2

10:30 TANNER WAKE V. TROY RIESER 1up

10:30 EVAN GERHKE 3&2 V. TYLER PICKEN

10:40 LUKE MARKLEY 1 up V. BROCK TAYLOR

10:40 BROCK BROWN 7&6 V JAROD ODERWALD

10:50 BARDLEY SCHIFELING V. BRADY GRUDEN 6&4

10:50 QUINN COX V. CARTER STEVENSON 5&4

Tazwood 8-4 day two

Tazwood wins the 23rd Juniors 13-5