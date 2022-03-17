DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s just glad to be back.

Even if she’s wearing a stocking cap on a 70-degree day.

“I obviously stand out because I’m the only one wearing a hat,” Tessa Sutton said. “But it was good to see everyone, see my friends again.”

Nine months after she was diagnosed with cancer, the sophomore is back with the Dunlap soccer team. She had her final chemotherapy treatment last month and she’s not at full strength.

But she’s at practice and helping anyway she can.

“Being able to show up everyday is nice. It gives me something to do,” said Sutton.

She’s helping chase down errant shots and walking around the practice field now. She’s also working with a trainer to regain strength in the weight room before practice.

She was diagnosed with cancer last June as the soccer season was ending and spend several months at the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis undergoing treatments. She returned to school March 7.

“Being able to see everybody and having them see me puts everyone in a happier mood,” Sutton said. “I’m hoping to at least play a game this season. Probably near the end of the season. But if I can’t I’ll just cheer on the team.”

It’s not just her goal to play this season, it’s her coach’s goal too.

“We want to see her play on the field,” said Dunlap soccer coach Peter Cenek. “Put that jersey on and actually play.”

Tessa is not sure when she’ll be strong enough to play in a game this year, but the Eagles say when that day comes, it will be cause for celebration.

“When she can and is ready to come back, it’s going to mean a lot to me and everyone else,” said senior Sammi Cenek. “We’re super excited. When she’s ready, no pressure or push, we’re ready for her.”

Until then, she’s happy to be at practice. Even with a winter hat in the spring.

“I’m doing great,” Sutton said. “Getting back to soccer practice is really nice.”