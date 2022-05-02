PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a quick trip home to remember a long-lasting baseball league.

Jim Thome returned to his hometown for the Peoria Sunday Morning League banquet on Sunday night. The amateur baseball league, which is the oldest in the country, will launch its 107th season later this month.

Thome, who played 22 years in the big leagues and was enshrined into Baseball’s Hall of Fame, played parts of three seasons in the PSML prior to being drafted by Cleveland in 1989. His brothers, fathers, an uncle and grandfather played in the league, too.

“To be able to come back to Peoria and share what the Sunday Morning League has meant and be a part of for so many years.,” Thome said. “It’s just an honor to be a part of this.”

Thome, who lives in Chicago, works for the White Sox and is a contributor to the MLB Network.

“I always love coming through Peoria, it’s home. We’ve talked about it in the past. Growing up in Peoria, that will never leave me,” said Thome. “Every time I come through here, I think of mom and dad. my family, all the great friends I’ve been able to have here. It’s very special.”