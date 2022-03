NORMAL, ILL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the first time in two years, the Illinois High School Association will host a girls basketball state finals tournament.

And three area teams will be there.

Brimfield (class 1), Fieldcrest (2A) and Morton (3A) all head to Redbird Arena with hopes of winning state championships. Brimfield and Fieldcrest will play their semifinal games Thursday, Morton will play Friday.

State title games are Saturday at Redbird Arena, the tournament site.