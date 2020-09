PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria’s Tim Sheppard shot a two-under-par 70 and won his second Illinois State Senior Amateur title at Mt. Hawley Country Club on Wednesday.

Sheppard finished the 54-hole event at nine-under-par, six shots ahead of runner-up Dave Ryan of Tayloville. Sheppard won his first Senior State Am in 2018.

Sheppard led wire to wire in the championship after shooting a tournament low 66 in the opening round Monday.