METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Danny Grieves farewell tour is underway.

The Metamora boys basketball coach says he has a different approach to road games since he announced a couple weeks ago that he’s retiring at the end of the season.

“Every gym I go in I always try and get a couple shots up and make a couple shots before the game starts,” Grieves said with a smile. “It’s been a blessing to be in this area where basketball means so much.”

Grieves led Metamora to its first state championship last spring and he’d like to finish his career at state again this March. It would be the Redbirds’ third consecutive trip to state.

That’s the goal as he separates his emotions about retirement with his desire to win with his final team.

“There’s a lot of emotions going but it’s mainly just having fun and trying to help these guys get better every night,” said Grieves.

Even though he’ll retire at the end of the year, Grieves certainly won’t stop coaching. Especially one player on this team, his grandson Ashton.

A year from now when he’s sitting in the stands watching games, he will still be Ashton’s coach.

“I’ve been their coach since they were kids,” Grieves said about his family. “It’s been fun. Everything they know and everywhere we go, I’m always coach.”

Ashton Grieves has moved from a reserve player last year into a Metamora start this year as a junior.

“He’s always been my coach and always will be,” Ashton Grieves said. “He has such a great basketball mind. Even when he’s not coaching and sitting in the stands, he can still coach from the stands. Car rides back (to the house) and even at home he’s talking basketball.”

Ashton was in the stands as a kid watching his grandfather coach for years. Soon it’ll be the his grandfather watching him from the seats.

“It’s been a dream my whole life to play for him. It’s meant so much to me,” said Ashton Grieves. “I’ve dreamt about it since I was a kid.”

Metamora heads to the 32-team Jack Tosh Holiday Classic in Elmhurst next week, then it begins what coach Grieves calls “the second half of the season” in January. Retirement seems a long ways off but he already has plans to stay connected to the team.

“I’ll still come to the gym and work kids out,” Grieves said. “Even though I won’t be the head guy, I’ll still be around.”