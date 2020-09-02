Bloomington’s TJ Barger Hunting Golf Scholarship This Weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One of the best high school golfers in the state actually had his heart set on basketball a few years ago.

When he entered Bloomington High School, TJ Barger thought hoops would take him places. Then he won the state golf championship as a sophomore in 2018.

“Making it to state as a freshman. coming back to win it. Shooting really good scores my sophomore year,” Barger said. “I flipped sports with basketball and golf. It’s paying off.”



Now the senior has high goals for his golf career. He would love to play college golf at the Division I level but COVID-19 has prevented coaches from seeing him play in person and put the squeeze on available scholarships.

“I’ve gotten some emails, calls, texts. My ultimate goal is to play in the Big Ten,” said Barger. “But there’s not a lot of scholarship money so I may have to walk on.”

This weekend could be a big one for Barger who plays in an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Florida. He’s had three straight top-5 finishes in AJGA events against national competition this year in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

He’s hoping another good finish catches the eyes of the right college coaches as he’s finishing out his high school career.

“I’ve played in a few (AJGA tournaments). Still getting used to it. You don’t see competition like this in any other tournament,” Barger said. “I want people to remember me as a positive player, good teammate, a really good player.”