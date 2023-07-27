NORMAL,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — TJ Barger is about as hot as this July weather.

And that’s saying something with 99 degree temperatures predicted for Friday.

Last week, the Bloomington High School grad finished runner-up at the Illinois State Amateur. That came just a week after he set the course record at Weibring Golf Club by firing a 62 to qualify for next month’s U.S. Amateur championship.

“It’ll be my first USGA event,” said Barger. “It’ll allow me to showcase my talent against some of the best players in the world.”

Another reason why it’s been such a big summer for Barger is the decision he made a couple of weeks ago to transfer from Illinois to Illinois State. He says since he made that decision, his golf game has been terrific.

“I think my commitment to ISU has taken a lot off my shoulders. It’s made me play better this summer,” said Barger, who was at Illinois two years. “I just had to play good golf again. It finally paid off. I’m luck to have Coach Kralis an opportunity to play here.”

Barger will ahve three years of eligibility with the Redbirds.

“He feels good about the opportunity to play here, knows he has a great opportunity,” said ISU golf coach Ray Kralis. “I think he has a little chip on his shoulder. He sat on the sidelines a little bit. He wants to show some things.”

Barger is already showing what he can do when he’s playing at his best. And he isn’t afraid to say that he’d like to play well enough in college to launch a pro golf career down the road.

“I figure if you’re playing Division 1 golf, you should always have a dream of playing pro golf,” said Barger. “That’s been my dream from the start.”