Tommy Kuhl’s Busy Summer Included Cool Week with Dad as Caddy

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This summer was not the time for Tommy Kuhl to rest.

The University of Illinois senior golfer has been tournament tested.

“This was the first summer I really got my (Men’s World Amateur Golf) ranking up high enough to get into these events,” Kuhl said. “I wanted to see that these tournaments were like and the competition was top tier.”

The summer started with Kuhl playing for Illinois in the NCAA Championships. Then then he traveled to Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Indiana to test his game against some of the nation’s top amateur players.

All to get prepared for his senior year of college golf.

“Even though I didn’t play great, I can learn from it,” said Kuhl. “That’s the biggest thing for me. Making sure those mistakes I had in those tournaments won’t happen come fall.”

The travel was tough on Kuhl and his parents Mike and Michelle Tommy, who really didn’t see much of their son this summer even though he lived at their house. But there was a special week last month when Tommy asked his dad to caddy for him at the Illinois State Amateur Championship.

“I hadn’t had the chance to watch him all summer because a lot of the events are in the middle of the week,” said Mike Kuhl. “Just the opportunity to caddy and spend time with him. It was really good because we didn’t see him when he’s home.”

The youngest Kuhl thought his father held his own as a caddy. And he really enjoyed the time with his dad.

“It was special, like I said. Hopefully in the near future he can do it again. It’s something I won’t take for granted.”

A great way to combine golf and family in a busy summer.