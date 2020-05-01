Top Area Golfers Happy To Be Playing

“We’ve been itching lately, so we’re ready to go today,” ICC golfer Colten Kahler said. “I think letting people get outside, golf and fishing, kinda hoping they will open the state back up a little bit, it’s getting a little but back to normal. It’s a step forward to where we want to go.”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the first time in many weeks, competitive golfers were able to hit the links in central Illinois to work on their craft.

With groups in twosomes and 15 minutes between tee times, players are able to maintain their social distancing.

“It is the, probably, the most social distancing sport that we have,” 2018 CDGA Player of the Year Tim Sheppard said. “Defeinetly very excited, I’m very excited to get back to a little bit more normalcy.”

With no tournaments or outings able to be played for the time being, golfers are just happy to be out on the course for some one-on-one competition. For most, it’s the least amount of golf they’ve ever played in a season.

“It’s going to be a fun day with no expectations, just go out there and play and enjoy the day,” ISU golfer David Perkins said. “We got a beautiful day to come back out, so that’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it, and having that competitive edge and being able to still play with somebody is going to be a good thing.”

Area courses were fully booked Friday… if you have the golf itch, you’ll need to book your tee times online or on the telephone.