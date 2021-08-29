Top Plays: 2021 Week 1 High School Football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Week one of the high school football season is in the books. WMBD took to social media over the weekend to asking you to judge our top plays of the week. Here are the results.

We start in Canton, where junior running back LeShawn Wallace busts a big run. Great blocks up front and he stiff arms one defender to the ground, he is gone. 66 yards for the touchdown, a great run from Wallace.



Next a little devine intervention on a hail mary… Ridgeview’s Alec Thomas throws deep, but the ball bounces off one players hands and Carter Coffman gets the touchdown catch. A little luck leads to six points.

Now to Peoria High and the Lions high octane offense attacks through the air. Macus Alexander Neely with the screen pass to Deatric Pollard and he’s gone. Touchdown Peoria High who was a big winner over Richwoods.

And our top voted for play is from Farmington. A beautiful pass by Gage Renken to Ethan Evans, right over the top for six points. And it’s our number one play of the first week of the prep football season.