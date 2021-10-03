Top Plays | Week Six High School Football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Week Six of the high school brought a little bit of everything: major matchups across conference leaders, some big road upsets and a great slate for plays of the week.

Tri-Valley’s Blake Regenold, Dee-Mack’s team defense and Morton’s Seth Glatz highlight our top plays.

Meanwhile, the Normal Community football team provided plenty of highlights in a 42-38 victory over Peoria High. With the win, the Iron improve to 6-0 this season and have earned a playoff berth for a 25th consecutive year.