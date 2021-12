PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria invited the community to a very special Christmas Eve service on Friday. Parishioners celebrated being back together for the holiday after having no service last year.

Attending Christmas Eve church service is an important tradition for many Christians, but it was one many people didn't get to experience during last year's surge of COVID-19 cases. This year, thanks to a year of COVID-19 vaccines, people are able to start coming back to the chapel again.