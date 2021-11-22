Tournament of Champions Returns to Washington Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s back after a one-year hiatus.

The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions returns to Washington High School a year after it was canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations. The season-opening national high school tournament tips off Tuesday.

The tournament helps raise funds for the KB Strong Foundation, named after the Brown, the former Washington basketball coach who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2019. The Foundation is dedicated to the fight against Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive brain tumor that took Brown’s life.

This year’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions runs Nov. 23-27 at Washington High School and includes schools from around the nation.