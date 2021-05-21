Track Star Ali Ince Picking Up Where She Left Off in Cross Country

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Her first season running high school track is a blast.

Freshman Ali Ince is running well, breaking school records, and setting meet marks. She did that during cross country season but with races with a consistent length.

She’s enjoying the variety track offers.

“I’ve tested at the 400 all the way up to two miles,” Ince said. “So just kind of seeing what I like and what events would be best.”

She does like to sample.

She played basketball this winter and in most track meets this spring, she’s running on two relays while competing in the mile and half-mile. She may be sampling events but Ince has already clocked the fastest time in the state in the 800.

And is excited to think about making her first state track meet.

“It carries you through the season knowing there is an end goal. Just working towards regionals and sectionals and possibly state really pushes you to do your best and try and get those times,” Ince said.

While she tries to figure out what track events she will concentrate on in the state series, Ince is sure of one thing. She’s thoroughly enjoying competing in multiple sports as a freshman in high school.

“I think runners, we’ve gotten so many opportunities,” Ince said. “I’m really grateful for everything the IHSA has done to make this season as it is. I know we are having a state meet as of now. It’s motivation for everyone.”