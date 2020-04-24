Transfer Francis Okoro Chooses SLU

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Francis Okoro is coming back to the Midwest but he’s not coming home.

Okoro, the 6-9 forward from Normal West High School, announced on social media Friday night he is transferring to Saint Louis University. He was contacted by the coaching staffs at Illinois and Illinois State, who also recruited him out of high school.

Okoro played two seasons at Oregon and announced last week he was putting his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He average 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 29 games with the Ducks this season.

“This transfer decision has been weighty and something I have not taken lightly, as I seriously consider my best path forward,” Okoro posted. “I’m proud to announce I will continue the pursuit of my college education and basketball career at Saint Louis University.”

Purdue, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri were among the other schools pursuing Okoro.